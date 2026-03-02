When Salim Khan spoke about staying in harmony in his Hindu-Muslim-Christian household

Mumbai March 2 (IANS) In an old interview with Lehren TV, veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan was seen speaking his heart out about the deep sense of harmony he feels within his family, which comprises members from different religious backgrounds.

Khan further was seen emphasising that peace at home is a blessing, and credited faith and sensible decisions for the happiness he and his family have been experiencing over the years.

Talking about how the entire Khan family stays under one roof despite coming from different religions and faiths, Salim Khan said “Now, there are so many people in my family today. They live in harmony under the same roof. This is a gift from Allah. Some are Muslims, some are Hindus, some are Catholics, and there is no argument on this issue.”

“In fact, there is no issue at all. We have never discussed it. Even if someone tells us that it is a wonderful thing, we say that it is not a wonderful thing. It was Allah’s will, so it happened. If it was in a man’s control, he would have done everything. Many people in the film industry have tried this kind of relationship but have failed. It so happens that the wife has said that either the second wife will stay or she will stay.”

Recalling his thoughts on family and faith, Salim Khan said, “Today, I am very thankful to Allah that I am a very happy person. I have found paradise here. I am so happy here. Allah has given me sensibility. By taking sensible decisions, my life is going very happily.”

For the uninitiated, the Khan household reflects a clear example of ‘unity in diversity’.

While Salim Khan and his sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan follow Islam primarily, his first wife, Salma Khan, who was earlier known as Sushila Charak before marriage, hails from a Maharashtrian Hindu background.

His former daughter-in-law Malaika Arora also followed Christianity from her mother's side.

Salim Khan’s daughters are also married into Hindu families. While elder daughter Alvira Khan is married to Atul Agnihotri, younger daughter Arpita Khan is married to Aayush Sharma.

The entire Khan family celebrate all festivals such as Eid, Ganpati and Christmas with equal warmth and enthusiasm.

At the present date, Salim Khan, aged 90, is currently admitted to the hospital reportedly due to age related issues.

