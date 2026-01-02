January 02, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Mishra: 'Money affects our mind and emotions far more deeply than we consciously realise'

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Magical Wallet’, has shared his opinion on the relationship between mankind and money.

‘Magical Wallet’ explores the psychology of money, and how it shapes human behaviour, fuels greed and fear, and influences dreams and choices. It also stars Jimmy Shergill, and blends humour, emotion, mystery and magical realism. Jimmy Shergill will be seen in a quirky and hilarious lead role, adding a refreshing comic flavour to the narrative.

Talking about the film, Sanjay Mishra said, “Money affects our mind and emotions far more deeply than we consciously realise. Magical Wallet presents this truth in a fun, magical and thought-provoking way. And shooting in Varanasi always feels like returning home. This story carries the warmth, mystery and ancient spirit of the city”.

Varanasi, a city that has become a favourite backdrop for filmmakers, once again plays a central role in the film. This time, audiences can look forward to a visually rich experience as Magical Wallet plans to showcase glimpses of 2,000-year-old Banaras, its timeless lanes, ancient ghats and spiritual aura, woven deeply into the storytelling. Sanjay Mishra, known for his powerful performances in Varanasi-based films, continues his strong connection with the city through this project.

The announcement poster of the film was unveiled recently. It features Sanjay Mishra standing on the ghats, holding a wallet overflowing with currency notes. Behind him, Jimmy Shergill and Aanchal GS Singh are seen rushing towards him, while Ishtiyak Khan appears visibly puzzled. The Ganga, centuries-old temples and the warm tones of the setting sun add a mystical depth, making the poster one of the highlights of the event.

Actor Aanchal GS Singh said, “I’m really looking forward to starting the shoot of Magical Wallet in January. The concept is unique, the characters are exciting, and being part of a film that blends humour, emotion and magic is truly special. I believe this film has the potential to become something big”.

‘Magical Wallet’ is directed by Nitin N. Kushwaha. Produced by Naresh & Brothers and co-produced by Gaurav Daagar along with Kalakaars Entertainment, Magical Wallet also has Bhavini Goswami on board as the creative producer.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in mid February.

