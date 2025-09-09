Sanjay Kapoor relived beautiful moments from 'Sirf Tum' while shooting for 'Param Sundari in Kerala

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) It seems like life has come full circle for actor Sanjay Kapoor. One of his most renowned movies, the 1999 romantic drama, "Sirf Tum" was shot in Kerala, and so was his latest release, "Param Sundari", featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Sanjay claimed that while shooting for "Param Sundari", he was able to relive some fond memories from "Sirf Tum."

"All time favourite film and Music of mine , #sirftum (Red heart emoji) , Relived those moments while shooting for Param Sundari in Kerala(sic)," Sanjay wrote as the caption.

The post further included a sketch of Sanjay with his 'Sirf Tum' co-star Priya Gill.

On June 11, as “Sirf Tum” completed 26 years of release, Sanjay called it one of the best films of his over his three-decade-long journey in Hindi cinema.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sanjay shared a poster from Anees Bazmee's directorial, featuring himself and Priya.

"26 years of Sirf Tum , One of the best film of my 30 year journey , The journey continues , No one gave this film a chance but the audience love made it a super hit #godiskind #gratitude #kerala #nainital #delhi #houston," Sanjay penned the caption.

Along with Sanjay and Priya, “Sirf Tum” also stars Sushmita Sen, Jackie Shroff, and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles, along with others. The background score and songs for the drama have been given by composer duo Nadeem-Shravan. The romantic entertainer was a remake of the 1996 Tamil film "Kadhal Kottai" starring Ajith Kumar and Devayani as the lead.

“Sirf Tum” narrates the tale of Deepak and Aarti, who fall in love even without meeting each other. While they constantly exchange letters, they do not know about each other's whereabouts.

Directed by Ahathian, the drama turned out to be a success at the box office.

--IANS

pm/