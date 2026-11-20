Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor has opened up about playing an investigating police officer in the upcoming film ‘Unexpected – Safed Sach.'

Speaking about his role, he highlighted the importance of women's safety and said that incidents involving women remind society of its collective responsibility. Speaking about his role, Sanjay Kapoor said, “Playing an investigating police officer in Unexpected– Safed Sach has been a meaningful experience. What makes this film important is its connection with a sensitive real-life subject. Incidents involving women’s safety are not just headlines; they remind us of our collective responsibility as a society.”

“Through my character, we hope to highlight the importance of a thorough investigation and the pursuit of truth. I believe cinema can play an important role in bringing such issues into public conversation.”

Sanjay plays investigative officer SSP Bharat Singh, an officer entrusted with investigating a case connected to Dehradun’s Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

Speaking about being part of the film, Prashant Narayanan said, “Unexpected Safed Sach deals with a subject that is both sensitive and socially relevant. Stories inspired by real incidents carry a certain responsibility, and as actors, it is important for us to approach such narratives with honesty and conviction. I was drawn to the film because of its gripping storyline and the larger message it seeks to convey. I hope audiences connect with the film and the questions it raises.”

Producer Pyarelal Gundecha added, “As a producer, I believe cinema has the power to entertain while also bringing important social issues into the spotlight. With UNEXPECTED – SAFED SACH, our intention is to present a compelling story inspired by real incidents and highlight the importance of women’s safety, justice and responsible policing. We have brought together a talented cast and technical team to create a film that resonates with audiences across the country. I hope the film encourages meaningful conversations while delivering a powerful cinematic experience.”

The film centres on the disappearance of a teenage girl following a misunderstanding at home, triggered by a planted love letter. The incident takes a disturbing turn when she boards a night bus from Dehradun ISBT and subsequently goes missing. The discovery of the abandoned bus and her later admission to a government hospital in an unconscious state prompt a police investigation, with several unanswered questions forming the crux of the narrative.

The crime thriller explores the complexities of an investigation and the challenges faced by law enforcement in uncovering the truth behind a sensitive case.

Inspired by the true incidents, the Dehradun ISBT rape incident, and the multilingual crime thriller being made in nine languages. The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2027.

--IANS

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