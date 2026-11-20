Quetta, Nov 20 (IANS) The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed to have carried out two attacks against Pakistani forces in Balochistan’s Naseerabad and Kachhi districts, resulting in heavy casualties and substantial damage to military installations, local media reported.

In a statement to the media, BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said the group carried out a drone strike on November 18 evening targeting Pakistani personnel constructing a new checkpoint near Notal in Naseerabad district.

He said that the BRG fighters also launched an attack on a military camp in Dhadar area of Kachhi district, later that night.

Claiming that both operations caused heavy casualties and material damage, he did not disclose the extent of the losses, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group reiterated its commitment to continuing attacks until it achieves its objective of Balochistan's independence.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch armed groups targeting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to infrastructure.

In a separate incident, armed assailants reportedly took control of a mining site near Nokundi in Chagai district of Balochistan, taking several people hostage, including former personnel of the Pakistani military.

Furthermore, in Khuzdar district, armed men blocked the RCD Highway, ambushed Pakistani forces, and set several commercial vehicles ablaze.

Citing eyewitness accounts, The Balochistan Post reported that more than 30 armed men seized control of a mining site in the Los area near Nokundi, taking all those present hostage. Mining equipment was also reportedly damaged during the assault. The captives included three former Pakistan Frontier Corps personnel, a former Sindh Rangers member and a geologist, with their whereabouts remaining unknown.

The Baloch armed groups have in the past claimed attacks on mining projects and commercial vehicles in the region.

Earlier this year, some groups also announced restrictions on commercial transport, describing mining projects in Balochistan as exploitative. However, no group has so far claimed responsibility for either incident.

--IANS

scor/rs