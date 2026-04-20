Sanjay Dutt says Riteish Deshmukh never scolded him on ‘Raja Shivaji’ sets

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is set to essay the role of Afzal Khan in the upcoming film ‘Raja Shivaji’, has heaped praise on the film’s director, and his friend Riteish Deshmukh.

The actor attended the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on Monday, where he spoke about sharing a long history with his friend.

He told the media, “Riteish is my younger brother, and we go back a long way with our fathers together. I really enjoyed working in the film. Thanks to Jyoti, thanks to everybody, thanks to the cast. And one thing, I would like to say, I am not like Afzal Khan”.

Sharing his experience of working on the film, the actor said, “It was very difficult. He does not scold. He does whatever he wants. It was a pleasure to see Ritesh. He directed this film so well. He was so dedicated. Absolute pleasure. Thank you brother”.

Meanwhile, ‘Raja Shivaji’, helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, portrays the legacy of the Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film blends visual grandeur with a deeply emotional and inspiring narrative rooted in the birth of Swarajya. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India.

He established an independent kingdom by challenging the Deccan Sultanates and the Mughal Empire. In 1663, Shivaji led a successful raid on Pune, targeting Mughal general Shaista Khan, which weakened Mughal control in the region. In 1664, Shivaji conducted the first sack of Surat, a major Mughal port city, disrupting imperial trade. ‘Raja Shivaji’ stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, and Riteish Deshmukh. Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, the film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026 in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.

--IANS

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