Sanjay Dutt says 'always proud of you' as he wishes daughter Trishala Dutt on her birthday

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt's eldest kid, Trishala Dutt, has turned a year older on Sunday. Wishing his daughter on her birthday, 'The Bhootnii' actor dropped a lovely father-daughter photo on his Instagram handle.

The photo showed Trishala affectionately putting her hands around her daddy dear, as the two smiled while facing the camera.

"Happy birthday @trishaladutt, Always proud of you, always love you," Sanjay penned a wish for his firstborn.

Meanwhile, Sanjay turned 66 on July 29, and Trishala decided to wish her father by dropping a nostalgic pic with him. "Love You More Each Day", she wrote, expressing her love for the 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actor.

For those who do not know, Sanjay is a father to three children. Trishala was born in 1988 from his first marriage to the late Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour. Trishala presently lives in the United States and works as a psychotherapist.

Sanjay later tied the knot with actress Maanayata Dutt in 2008. In 2010, the couple was blessed with twins - a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra.

While Trishala prefers to stay away from the limelight, Shahraan and Iqra make occasional appearances on their parents’ social media feeds. In fact, Trishala's Instagram handle also happens to be private.

Work-wise, Sanjay has been roped in to play a crucial role in Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandar", where he will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh for the first time.

Presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios production, the project will see R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, along with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Jimmy Sheirgill as the supporting cast.

Helmed, penned, and backed by Dhar, the movie is currently in production.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, "Dhurandar" is expected to reach the cinema halls on December 5.

