May 22, 2025 9:11 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma-starrer film finally gets its title ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’, Sohail Khan shares update

Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma-starrer film finally gets its title ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’, Sohail Khan shares update

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The upcoming film starring Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma has a title, ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’, and has entered the production.

The comedy film also stars Annu Kapoor. Recently, Sohail Khan took to his social media handle to share the update on the development. He also revealed the film's title 'My Punjabi Nikaah'. Apart from the male leads, he also mentioned that the film will introduce a "beautiful mysterious girl", however, he kept her name under wraps.

Sohail also met the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, and the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini. He also penned a long note in the caption sharing the details of the film, and his meeting with the ministers, and the bureaucrats.

He wrote, “My Journey of my next film titled “MY PUNJABI NIKAAH”, starring SANJAY DUTT, ANNU KAPOOR, AAYUSH SHARMA and introducing a beautiful mysterious girl has commenced with meeting The Hon’ble Governor Of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria Ji who was very kind and gracious while giving his blessings for the film (sic)”.

He further mentioned, “Also I was very fortunate to meet The Hon’ble CM Of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini Ji who was equally warm and kind giving his support and positive response for the filming of the film in the state of Haryana. Finally I would really like to thank from the bottom of my heart to The Hon’ble CM Of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann Ji who was very kind for meeting me taking time out from his busy schedule encouraged me to film my pet project in Punjab as well. I was overwhelmed and my heartfelt thanks to all the senior politicians who are making my ambitious journey as comfortable as possible. The love, affection, support and accommodations extended to us is highly appreciated. I sincerely thank everyone from the bottom of my heart and I will always remember your kindness for the rest of my life. God Bless you All. JAI HIND @@gulabchand_kataria @@nayabsainiofficial @bhagwantmann (sic)”.

The film's title suggests that it will include elements of two strong religions, only to offer something heartwarming and lighthearted. Besides this film, Aayush Sharma also has an untitled project coming up. Recently, the actor revealed his look from his next venture.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Big setback for China as Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Table tennis: Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at World Championships

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

'Credible news will help more': Rishabh Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. IANS Photos

'Credible news will help more': Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his IPL future

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

How Vedang Raina repeats history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years

How Vedang Raina repeated history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years