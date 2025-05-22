Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma-starrer film finally gets its title ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’, Sohail Khan shares update

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The upcoming film starring Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma has a title, ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’, and has entered the production.

The comedy film also stars Annu Kapoor. Recently, Sohail Khan took to his social media handle to share the update on the development. He also revealed the film's title 'My Punjabi Nikaah'. Apart from the male leads, he also mentioned that the film will introduce a "beautiful mysterious girl", however, he kept her name under wraps.

Sohail also met the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, and the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini. He also penned a long note in the caption sharing the details of the film, and his meeting with the ministers, and the bureaucrats.

He wrote, “My Journey of my next film titled “MY PUNJABI NIKAAH”, starring SANJAY DUTT, ANNU KAPOOR, AAYUSH SHARMA and introducing a beautiful mysterious girl has commenced with meeting The Hon’ble Governor Of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria Ji who was very kind and gracious while giving his blessings for the film (sic)”.

He further mentioned, “Also I was very fortunate to meet The Hon’ble CM Of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini Ji who was equally warm and kind giving his support and positive response for the filming of the film in the state of Haryana. Finally I would really like to thank from the bottom of my heart to The Hon’ble CM Of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann Ji who was very kind for meeting me taking time out from his busy schedule encouraged me to film my pet project in Punjab as well. I was overwhelmed and my heartfelt thanks to all the senior politicians who are making my ambitious journey as comfortable as possible. The love, affection, support and accommodations extended to us is highly appreciated. I sincerely thank everyone from the bottom of my heart and I will always remember your kindness for the rest of my life. God Bless you All. JAI HIND @@gulabchand_kataria @@nayabsainiofficial @bhagwantmann (sic)”.

The film's title suggests that it will include elements of two strong religions, only to offer something heartwarming and lighthearted. Besides this film, Aayush Sharma also has an untitled project coming up. Recently, the actor revealed his look from his next venture.

--IANS

aa/