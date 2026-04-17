April 17, 2026 9:34 PM हिंदी

Sandra Bullock says Hollywood should be more open to AI

Sandra Bullock says Hollywood should be more open to AI

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock has a different take on artificial intelligence compared to the mainstream narrative. The actress believes Hollywood needs to "lean into" artificial intelligence (AI).

The 61-year-old actress' new film, ‘Practical Magic 2’, has inspired a number of fans to use the technology to create their own trailers for the film and while she warned of the need to exercise caution over how it is used, Sandra believes there is "a place" for AI to be used in the entertainment industry, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking at the CNBC Changemakers Summit, she said, “Well, there could be worse with my image. Sorry”.

Growing more serious, she shared, "But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend. We have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. I do feel that there’s a place for it”.

Studio Warner Bros. acknowledged the unofficial ‘Practical Magic 2’ AI trailers are not "great" but thinks they highlight people's interest in the film.

Warner Bros Motion Pictures Co-Chair and CEO Pam Abdy said, “I know it’s not great, but its also exciting. Because that means that there’s a desire for it and that means that people want to come and play with the movie”.

Sandra isn't the only Hollywood star to look at the positive side of AI. Uma Thurman recently insisted she doesn't "see the point" of being "nervous" about the technology.

She told America's InStyle magazine, "I'm sure there are going to be great positives, and I'm sure there's going to be great cost, which is the case with most things. I don't see the point in getting nervous. The whole idea of a 'new normal' is scheduled heartbreak”.

“Our challenge is to be fluid and dextrous and open-minded and positive. What else are we doing on this planet?", she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Director James Cameron recently admitted he is interested in how AI could be used to cut special effects costs, though he isn't convinced the technology will take over the world in the way some people fear.

The filmmaker told The Times newspaper, “Well, artificial super-intelligence is a really bad idea. Because societally we can’t agree on one goddamn thing and until we can agree on what is good, virtuous, ethical and moral”.

“We cannot teach a machine to do that and run things for us. So guys, stop”, he added.

--IANS

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