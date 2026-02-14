Sandeepa Dhar says her ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ character taught her that comparison is thief of joy

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’, has shared that her character in the film changed her perspective towards life.

The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday, and shared a series of pictures from the film with actress Mrunal Thakur. She also penned a long note in which she spoke about how her character taught her that comparison is the thief of joy.

She wrote, “‘Look at your brother/sister, how well they’, That sentence alone probably just triggered something in you. Who hasn’t been compared like this at some point in their life? To their sibling, a cousin or even a friend? The Sharma ji ka beta meme did not appear out of nowhere. I had no idea what it was being the “favoured” one until I played a sister-sister dynamic that landed too close to home”.

She further mentioned, “In do deewane sehar mein, Naina and Roshni go through this vicious cycle. Roshni is told she’s not enough, while Naina is told she’s too much. Playing Naina taught me that comparison is the thief of joy. Naina feels the pressure to maintain an impossibly high standard. Roshni feels like she will never measure up. It turns siblings into rivals. It makes love conditional. It creates wounds that take years to heal. Parents, teachers, relatives; they have no idea. A casual “be like your sister” at the dinner table becomes a voice in your head that never quite goes away. Growing up, were you Naina or Roshni?”.

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ayesha Raza. The film, produced by Zee Studios, Bhansali Productions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. The film is set to release on February 20, 2026.

--IANS

aa/