August 29, 2025 10:32 PM हिंदी

Sandeep Reddy Vanga meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, calls it 'an absolute honor'

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, calling it 'an absolute honor'.

The 'Arjun Reddy' maker visited the CM on behalf of the Bhadrakali Productions and donated Rs. 10 lakhs to the CM Relief Fund.

Taking to his X timeline, the Chief Minister dropped two photos with the director and wrote: "Film director… Sri Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sri Pranay Reddy Vanga met. On behalf of Bhadrakali Productions, a donation of Rs. 10 lakhs was made to the CM Relief Fund."

Reacting to the post, the filmmaker penned, "It was an absolute honor meeting you sir :-) Feeling grateful for the inspiring interaction and your encouraging words," along with a folded hands emoji.

On Monday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped an emotional post as his blockbuster hit "Arjun Reddy" completed eight years of release.

He took to his Instagram handle and penned, "Eight years ago, Arjun Reddy changed my life forever. What started as a story close to my heart became a movement, only because of your love and relentless support."

"Every frame, every dialogue, every emotion in this film found meaning because you embraced it with such honesty and passion," he added.

Showing gratitude towards his actors and technical team, the director shared: "I remain forever grateful to my actors, my team, and most importantly to all of you who continue to celebrate Arjun Reddy even after all these years. Here’s to eight years of a journey that still feels fresh, raw, and alive. Thank you for making it eternal."

The post further included a throwback video clip of him and lead Vijay Deverakonda shot during the making of the film.

With Shalini Pandey as the female lead, the film also featured Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju, and Kanchana in important roles, along with others.

"Arjun Reddy" was later remade in Hindi with the title "Kabir Singh," starring Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani.

--IANS

pm/

