Sana Makbul on finding peace in her Umrah journey: ‘Walked in with pain, walked out with peace’

Mumbai Nov 14 (IANS) Actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul has always been open about her spiritual side and has often shared how faith keeps her grounded through life’s ups and downs.

This year, she has taken that connection to a deeper level as she embarked on the sacred journey of Umrah. Sana shared a series of beautiful, heartfelt pictures from her visit on her social media account that reflected calm, gratitude, and pure peace. Dressed simply and humbly, she looked radiant while she experienced one of the most meaningful moments of her life.

She captioned it as, “Walked in with pain, walked out with peace. Alhamdulillah, always. Umrah Mubarak” The actress had even video called her good friend and actress Mahhi Vij from the place of Umrah so that Vij could seek the blessings of the Kaba. Sharing her feelings, Sana, in another post, wrote, “Some journeys end where the heart begins in faith, in peace, and in gratitude. Umrah was that journey for me.” This is not the first time the actress has gone to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

In September 2023, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress had performed her first Umrah. On the professional front, the actress recently appeared in the web miniseries titled BRUH – Dil Dosti Pyaar Vyaar, alongside Vishal Pandey, Abha Ranta, and Ashish Bhatia

She also went on to appear in several music videos this year, including Naezy’s Bhamai, Vishal Mishra’s Tu Saath Hai Toh, Stebin Ben’s Koi Koi Karda and Sameer Khan’s Jee Kare Dekhta Rahoon.

–IANS

