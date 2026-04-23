Samir Soni recalls freezing shoot with Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao during ‘Vivah’ waterfall scene

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Samir Soni recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled a shooting scene from the movie Vivah, starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

The actor reshared a throwback still from the movie, and recalled the challenging conditions during its shoot. The picture was originally shared by actress Lataa Saberwal, who essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor’s sister-in-law in the film.

She posted a still featuring herself and Samir Soni and captioned it, “Found a lovely memory from movie VIVAH!” and tagged him too.

Reposting the picture on his own social media, Samir added a candid note about the shoot, writing and recalled how they shot under challenging conditions.

“I remember @shahidkapoor @amrita_rao_insta and us shooting a song all day while shivering in the Lonavla winter waterfall,” ge wrote.

Samir’s caption highlighted how the cast, including Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, endured freezing conditions while filming the particular sequence right under the waterfall during winters. He mentioned that Shahid, Amrita, Lataa and himself were shivering all day post the sequence.

The still shared by Samir and Lataa captures a romantic moment between them, smiling amid a cascading waterfall.

The scene is from the movie’s picnic sequence, where Prem essayed by Shahid Kapoor, and Poonam essayed by Amrita Rao, and their families spend time together before their wedding, getting to know each other better.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Vivah released in 2006 and featured a strong ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, and Samir Soni alongside its lead pair Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The film emerged as a major box office success.

It's songs like “Mujhe Haq Hai,” “Do Anjaane Ajnabi,” and “Tere Dware Pe Aayi Baraat” became hugely popular and are remembered fondly even today.

In recent times, Amrita Rao’s iconic dialogue “Jal lijiye” from the movie had resurfaced on social media and went viral.

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s pairing was widely loved and is still considered as one of the most iconic on-screen couples of that era.

–IANS

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