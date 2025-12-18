Sameera Reddy reveals how long it takes bananas to ripen naturally

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy recently revealed how long bananas actually take to ripen naturally.

On Thursday, the ‘De Dana Dan’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her where she spoke about the natural ripening process of bananas. Sameera highlighted the difference in taste and quality. She shared that the bananas, sourced from her backyard in Goa, took an entire week to ripen and turn a beautiful golden colour because they were free from pesticides.

Reddy further mentioned that she has been learning a lot about the banana plant, including how the banana flower and stem can be used in everyday cooking. Raising a broader point about food safety, she encouraged everyone to reflect on how safe the food we consume really is, noting that a full week to ripen naturally certainly makes one think.

In the video, Sameera Reddy could be heard saying, “so sweet, the taste is so different. There are no pesticides in these bananas and that is why it took one week, one whole week to become this beautiful golden colour. These bananas are from our backyard in Goa and I'm really learning so much about how you can use the banana flower, the banana stem and so much about the plant itself.”

“So many followers also ask me how long did they actually take to ripen naturally. Now the bananas that we get in the market, they spoil really fast and obviously they've been given pesticides. Food that we're eating, how safe is it? Just a question here. A follower pointed this out, so here's your answer. One week to ripen makes you wonder, right?.”

Sharing the video, the actress wrote in the caption, “Learning about growing fruits and veggies at home has really made me realise how much we don’t know of what’s going into the food we eat.”

Earlier, Sameera Reddy posted a video where she highlighted how banana stem water can help flush out toxins, reduce bloating, and support healthy digestion.

