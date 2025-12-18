December 18, 2025 4:30 PM हिंदी

‘Democracy reduced to mob rule’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts INDIA Bloc over VB-G RAM G Bill ruckus

‘Democracy reduced to mob rule’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts INDIA bloc over VB-G RAM G Bill ruckus

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Minutes after Parliamentary proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted on Thursday after Opposition members, including MPs from the Congress and the INDIA Bloc, created a ruckus during the discussion on the Viksit Bharat–G RAM G Bill, 2025, which proposes to replace the existing MGNREGA framework, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly condemned the conduct of the Opposition and blamed them for reducing the democracy to "mob rule" and "hooliganism".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, the Union Minister accused Opposition MPs of undermining parliamentary decorum and democratic values.

He expressed anguish over the tearing of bill copies inside the House, calling it an insult to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. “Is this how discussion, the lifeblood of democracy, is conducted?” he asked.

The Minister said the government had initiated discussions on the bill with seriousness and respect, listening to the viewpoints of all members. However, the behaviour displayed by Opposition MPs, including tearing and throwing papers, derailed meaningful debate. “I strongly condemn this disgraceful act,” he said.

Defending the proposed legislation, Chouhan said the Bill reflects the BJP-led government’s commitment to Garib Kalyan and inclusive development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that more than 25 crore people have moved out of poverty due to sustained welfare interventions and development-focused governance.

A key feature of the proposed framework is the enhancement of guaranteed employment days from 100 to 125, aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods. To support this expansion, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 1,51,282 crore, with the Centre contributing over Rs 95,000 crore.

Chouhan also outlined a comprehensive roadmap for “developed villages,” covering infrastructure development, schools, health centres, water conservation projects, anganwadi buildings, roads and livelihood activities.

He questioned the Opposition’s resistance to technological integration and transparency measures in welfare schemes, asking whether public funds should be “sacrificed to corruption.”

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

'IPL is all about promoting our young talents', says BCCI Secy Saikia after uncapped players earn big

'IPL is all about promoting our young talents', says BCCI Secy Saikia after uncapped players earn big in auction

‘Democracy reduced to mob rule’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts INDIA bloc over VB-G RAM G Bill ruckus

‘Democracy reduced to mob rule’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts INDIA Bloc over VB-G RAM G Bill ruckus

India continues to deliver relief supplies in areas severely affected by floods in Sri Lanka

India continues to deliver relief supplies in areas severely affected by floods in Sri Lanka

Karan Johar speaks highly of Kartik Aaryan, says his commitment & contribution to movies ‘blew his mind’

Karan Johar speaks highly of Kartik Aaryan, says his commitment & contribution to movies ‘blew his mind’

Tourism booster: Govt sanctions 40 projects for Rs 3,295 crore under SASCI initiative

Tourism booster: Govt sanctions 40 projects for Rs 3,295 crore under SASCI initiative

After Lucknow T20I abandonment, UPCA to begin ticket refund process from Friday

After Lucknow T20I abandonment, UPCA to begin ticket refund process from Friday

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi pitches ‘IKIGAI’ framework at Japan-hosted ‘Land Forces Summit’

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi pitches ‘IKIGAI’ framework at Japan-hosted ‘Land Forces Summit’

Karan Johar turns match-maker for Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar turns match-maker for Kartik Aaryan

India‑Oman CEPA to boost trade in green energy, agri-startups: Industry leaders

India‑Oman CEPA to boost trade in green energy, agri-startups: Industry

Air pollution shortening life expectancy, reducing productivity and quality of life in Delhi: Experts

Air pollution shortening life expectancy, reducing productivity and quality of life in Delhi: Experts