'IPL is all about promoting our young talents', says BCCI Secy Saikia after uncapped players earn big in auction

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed delight over uncapped players earning big in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, saying the tournament continues to serve its core purpose of providing a platform for young and emerging talent across the country.

Uncapped players emerged as the biggest talking point of the auction, with franchises spending significant sums to secure promising domestic performers. Delhi Capitals made headlines by signing Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Dar for Rs. 84 crore, while five-time champions Chennai Super Kings invested heavily in youth by roping in Rajasthan cricketer Kartik Sharma and Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer for Rs. 14.20 crore each.

Reacting to the developments, Saikia said he was pleased to see franchises backing players based on their domestic performances and giving opportunities to talent from across the country.

"I'm extremely happy because some uncapped players of India from various states, from their domestic performances, the franchises are picking up. You can take the example of that guy from J&K, Auqib Dar, another from UP (Veer) and one from Rajasthan (Kartik). So this is precisely what the IPL is all about, that we have to promote our young talents.

"Although they're not getting opportunities in the Indian team, or they are getting the cap, without getting the cap also they can do big in life and this is the perfect example. And that platform is ready for them, and I am sure in the coming times more and more youngsters from various states by participating and performing in domestic cricket will come to the limelight and attract the focus and attention of all these franchises, scouts and persons who are involved," he added.

Saikia’s comments highlight the IPL’s increasing role as a stepping stone for domestic cricketers, providing both financial stability and exposure as they work towards a bigger aim of representing their country on the global stage.

--IANS

vi/bc