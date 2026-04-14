Sameer Anjaan recalls how Kishore Kumar used to have fun with Asha Bhosle during recordings

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Renowned lyricist Sameer Anjaan shared a fond memory of how Kishore Kumar used to have fun with Asha Bhosle during their recording sessions while speaking exclusively to IANS.

Sameer recalled how Kishore Da was always trying his best to make Asha Bhosle laugh.

He was asked, "Sir, she (Asha Bhosle) has sung many songs with you. Can you tell us any anecdotes, or any such memories that you have with her?"

Reacting to this, he told IANS, "No, I don't have many memories, because she has not sung many of my songs. But she has sung many songs for my father, and in every recording she used to come so happy, because she had a very good friendship with my father. So when she used to meet him, she used to meet him with so much love and dedication."

Revealing how Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle used to enjoy a great rapport on the set, Sameer recalled, "And if it was a song of Kishore Da (Kishore Kumar) then it was confirmed that something or the other will happen for sure that will be remembered. And Kishore Da, whenever he used to look at Asha ji, he used to be like, "Here she comes, here she comes. Today, we will have some fun."

He added that Asha Ji used to be scared that Kishore Da would not let them work now.

"And she used to get scared that this man would now trouble us, and would make us laugh so much that we would not be able to sing. So she used to warn him in advance, 'Dada, look, please don't do all this. let us sing first.' But Kishore Da did not give up and said 'I have to tell you a great story today'", he shared.

However, Asha Ji was well aware that Kishore Da was just trying to make her laugh somehow.

--IANS

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