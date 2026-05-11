Sambhal school headmaster, 2 others suspended over allegations of promoting religious activities

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), May 11 (IANS) The administration has taken major action over allegations of religious activities at the PM Shri School located in Jalam Sarai village of Sambhal.

Headmaster Mohammad Anzar Ahmad, acting headmaster Valesh Kumar, and assistant teacher Mohammad Gul Ejaz have been suspended for allegedly promoting religious activities in the school. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Alka Sharma has issued related orders.

According to officials, acting on the instructions of District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal, headmaster Mohammad Anzar Ahmad and assistant teacher Mohammad Gul Ejaz were suspended, and an FIR was registered against them.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said that a complaint regarding the incident at PM Shri School in Jalam Sarai under Nakhasa police station limits was submitted by the Block Education Officer at Sambhal and Nakhasa police stations.

He said allegations had been made against the headmaster and assistant teacher for involvement in religious activities. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 353(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigation proceedings have been initiated.

According to the police, a case has currently been registered against two persons, and further action will be taken after reviewing evidence during the investigation. One of the accused teachers was posted as headmaster, while the other was serving as an assistant teacher.

Officials said a video from the PM Shri School in Jalam Sarai village went viral on social media on May 7. Following this, Block Education Officer Anshul Kumar visited the school on May 8 to conduct an enquiry.

During questioning related to the viral video, students allegedly informed officials that the two teachers were encouraging religious activities in the school. Hindu students were allegedly encouraged to wear caps, while girl students were allegedly asked to wear hijab. The students also claimed that they were being taught to perform 'sajda'.

After recording the statements of students, the enquiry report was sent to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari. Following the report, suspension action was taken on Sunday.

Acting headmaster Valesh Kumar was suspended on charges of failing to inform senior officials about the matter and negligence in the discharge of his duties.

--IANS

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