May 13, 2025 4:53 PM हिंदी

Samay Raina announces comeback tour following the 'India’s Got Latent' controversy

Samay Raina announces comeback tour following the 'India’s Got Latent' controversy

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Comedian Samay Raina is all set to make a grand comeback following the "India's Got Latent" controversy. Returning to Instagram, the YouTuber announced his comeback tour.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Samay dropped a video to announce his tour across Europe, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

The black-and-white clip started by announcing his new tour, followed by glimpses of his successful shows in the US and Canada. His latest tour will commence in Koln on June 5 and conclude in Sydney on July 20.

During his tour, the stand-up comic will be visiting the cities- Frankfurt, Berlin, Barcelona, Hamburg, Dublin, Zurich, Munich, Antwerp, Paris, Amsterdam, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Auckland, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth.

Samay posted another story on his IG, hinting that his latest set might include references to the "India’s Got Latent" controversy. His note read, “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour”.

As soon as the post was up, netizens used the comment section to show their excitement.

One of the Insta users wrote, "Waited everyday for THISS".

A cybercitizen shared, "This comeback was personal..So happy for youuu."

The third comment said, "THE GOAT IS BACKKK".

One of he comments read, "Seriously... insane comeback man".

Giving a shoutout, Samay's team member, Shubham Chawla wrote on social media, “We pulled off one of the biggest tour in the US and Canada by an Indian comedian. The grit to be able to get on stage every day when your whole world is upside down. Major shoutout to my brother for creating a laughter riot during the whole tour.... We are so back”.

Refreshing your memory, "India's Got Latent" faced major backlash after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an insensitive remark regarding a contestant's parents. The video went viral, with netizens condemning Allahbadia's comments.

An FIR was also filed against Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Allahbadia, Samay, and others associated with the show.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Ajay Devgn unites with son Yug for the Hindi version of 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Ajay Devgn unites with son Yug for the first time ever in Hindi version of 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Varun Dhawan lauds soldiers, shares photos of PM Modi with air warriors at Adampur air base

Varun Dhawan lauds soldiers, shares photos of PM Modi with air warriors at Adampur air base

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stays tight-lipped on foreign players' return; franchises confirm their arrival to India for resumption of Indian Premier League on May 17. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: BCCI stays tight-lipped on foreign players' return; franchises confirm their arrival to India

Shalini Pandey looks back at her Bollywood debut as 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' turns 3

Shalini Pandey recalls being 'nervous & wide-eyed' as her Hindi film debut 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' completes three years

No tolerance to terror, clear message to US: Army veterans, experts hail PM Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ address

No tolerance to terror, clear message to US: Army veterans, experts hail PM Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ address

When our forces chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', enemy trembles with fear: PM Modi at Adampur base

When our forces chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', enemy trembles with fear: PM Modi at Adampur base

Photo/IANS/Narendra Modi/@narendramodi/X

PM Modi meets nation’s braves at Adampur airbase, blunts Pakistani propaganda (Lead)

Standing upside-down from childhood brings pre-teen Aavya Anan into spotlight in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Standing upside-down from childhood brings pre-teen Aavya Anan into spotlight

Alaya F performs headstand on a paddleboard

Alaya F performs headstand on a paddleboard

Smriti Mandhana inches closer to No. 1 Women’s ODI batter

Smriti Mandhana inches closer to No. 1 Women’s ODI batter