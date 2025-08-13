Zoe Kravitz may not be invited to Taylor Swift’s house again, here's why

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress-director Zoe Kravitz has shared details of her stay at pop icon, and her friend Taylor Swift’s house when Los Angeles was gripped by deadly fires.

Zoe Kravitz, 36, revealed that Swift, 35, kindly offered her and her mom Lisa Bonet a place to stay during the Los Angeles fires, which led to an interesting encounter involving her mom’s pet snake, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Zoe appeared on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, and said, “My mom has a pet snake and so she came over with the snake. We ended up having to stay there for maybe about two weeks”.

She went on, “Taylor has a very beautiful house from the ‘30s, it's just something you want to preserve and take care of. It was the last day, I was gonna leave (for work), my mom was actually going to stay longer, and I was saying to my mom, ‘I really want to be a good house guest. I don't want her to even know we were here’”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Blink Twice’ star said that as she was packing up her things, her mom called with a problem.

“She goes, ‘I'm in a little bit of a pickle, can you come upstairs’ and she's (in) the bathroom and she's like crouched in the corner in this weird way”, recalled Kravitz. “She's like, ‘so I was washing my face and I had Orpheus (the snake’s name) and I just put her down for a second, closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner’”.

Kravitz said the snake had slithered into “a little hole” in the corner of Swift’s bathroom, before Bonet, 57, quickly grabbed its tail.

“The hole is next to a banquette that is built into the wall that has two drawers at the bottom”, she said. “So I get down the ground, I take the drawers out (and) as this is happening, the snake is getting further and further (away). I was panicking so much”.

--IANS

aa/