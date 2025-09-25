Samastipur to Ahmedabad: Festive cheer for railway workers with 78-day bonus

Samastipur/Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (IANS) In a major announcement ahead of the festive season, the Central Government has approved a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for over 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees across the country. This decision, taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will benefit approximately 10,000 railway employees under the Samastipur Railway Division alone in Bihar.

The approved bonus amount totals Rs 1,865.68 crore, with each eligible employee set to receive a maximum of Rs 17,951. While the government sees this as a gesture to reward hard-working employees ahead of Durga Puja and Dussehra, railway unions are not satisfied with the payout.

Employees across various divisions have welcomed the announcement, acknowledging the recognition of their role in the efficient functioning of Indian Railways.

Navneet Bhai, an employee in Western Railway, said, "Railways are not just a job, they are a way of life. We support millions of people every day, helping them reach their destinations. This bonus is a token of the government's trust in our service."

Govardhan Singh Rao, another employee in Ahmedabad, remarked, "We are always on duty — rain or shine. It feels good to know the government acknowledges our efforts, especially during the festive season."

Ravi Shah, also from the Western Division, stated, "Middle-class families depend heavily on the railways. We ensure their safe journey, and we hope the government continues to support us with benefits that match our contribution."

Upendra Kumar Gupta added, "We thank the government for the bonus, but we also urge them to consider our demand for a fairer, more substantial amount."

According to government data, Indian Railways carried 1,614.90 million tonnes of freight and approximately 7.3 billion passengers in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The Cabinet believes the bonus will serve as motivation for railway employees to continue delivering exceptional service. As festive preparations begin across the country, this bonus is expected to bring some cheer to thousands of railway families.

