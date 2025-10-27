Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' goes on floor with mahurat

Mumbai Oct 27 (IANS) Ending months of speculation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's "Maa Inti Bangaram" finally went on the floor with a mahurat ceremony on Monday.

The 'Kushi' actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of glimpses from the Mahurat, where she was seen attending the ceremony in an orange salwar kameez. Her fur friend Hash was also present at the venue.

The photo of Samantha's pet in the post had the text, "What you looking at? They are busy shooting."

"Started our journey with the Muhurtham of #MaaIntiBangaram, surrounded by love & blessings. (Sparkles emoji) We can’t wait to share with you what we’re creating… need all your love and support as we begin this special film. (red heart emoji) #MIB #Samantha #TralalaMovingPictures. (sic)," the 'Yashoda' actress captioned the post.

Samantha had recently confirmed that the shoot of her long-awaited film "Maa Inti Bangaram" will commence this month. During a Q&A session on Insta, a netizen asked Samantha about her upcoming Telugu film. Responding to this, she wrote, “Finally, I have an answer to this question. Maa Inti Bangaram is finally starting this month,(sic)” leaving the movie buffs elated.

Recently, Samantha pointed out how her journey has often been subjected to public scrutiny - whether it is her separation or her health struggles.

Speaking during the recently held NDTV World Summit 2025, Samantha shared, “Anyone who has followed my journey is aware of the personal struggles... My separation, illness, everything has been very, very public. You are constantly judged for being vulnerable, you're constantly trolled for being vulnerable.”

Talking about her performance in the "Oo Antava" song from Allu Arjun's “Pushpa: The Rise”, Samantha added, “I did Oo Antava to see if I could. It was a challenge that I gave myself. I never considered myself sexy. No one was ever going to give me a 'bold role'. It was a one-time thing," says actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on performing the popular Telugu song Oo Antava with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.”

