Samantha Ruth Prabhu is doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree in ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently shooting for her production ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’, has done most of the action sequences in the film herself, and has done it in a saree.

The film marks one of her most physically demanding and defining performances. The project sees her performing most of the action and stunt sequences herself and for the first time, doing so in a saree, creating a striking visual, rarely seen on the big screen.

A source close to the film shared, “After ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel’, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further. In Maa Inti Bangaram, she’s doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It’s physically demanding and visually powerful, a portrayal audiences rarely get to see”.

After establishing her action prowess in ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel’, Samantha now pushes the envelope further with a role that combines raw, high-impact action with a deeply Indian aesthetic. The saree, traditionally symbolic of grace, becomes a powerful emblem of strength as she takes on intense stunt sequences with minimal reliance on body doubles.

Produced under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures along with producing partners Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurruu,

Talking about the film, producer Himank Duvvuru said, “‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ was envisioned as a story rooted in emotion and values, but told with the scale and energy of a true action spectacle. Samantha taking on the challenge of performing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree, brings a rare, powerful authenticity to the film. Bringing together world-class technicians was a conscious choice to ensure the vision is executed with global finesse while staying deeply Indian at heart”.

Elevating the film’s scale is a stellar team of world-class technicians. Cinematographer Om Prakash brings a compelling visual language, Santhosh Narayanan’s music adds emotional depth and intensity, and international action director Lee Whittaker crafts grounded, impactful stunt sequences.

The film blends emotion, action and spectacle, reflecting Samantha’s evolving vision as a producer committed to bold, story-driven cinema.

