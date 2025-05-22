May 22, 2025 9:11 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan’s security once again breached, woman enters actor’s building

Salman Khan’s security once again breached, woman enters actor’s building

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security cover has been breached once again. In a recent incident, a woman, Isha Chhabra, 32, entered the lift area of the superstar’s residence.

However, before she could make her way to the actor’s core residential area, she was intercepted by the security vehicle at Khan’s Galaxy apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Thursday.

Security guards at the Galaxy Apartment nabbed the woman and handed her to the Bandra police, based on the complaint of the security guard, the Bandra police have registered a case against the woman and are investigating the case further.

This comes in the wake of heightened security around the actor owing to threats by the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor has been on the radar of Bishnoi, who wants to avenge the alleged hunting of the black buck by the superstar in the 1990s.

Last year, two men on a bike fired multiple shots outside the actor’s residence Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The investigation later revealed that the shooting was aimed at intimidating the actor and was carried out on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks to be sacred, and the actor’s alleged involvement has enraged the gangster, who has revenge on his mind.

Bishnoi, who gained national attention after the murder of Punjabi star Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022, has openly given threats to Salman for his alleged involvement in the black buck hunting case during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath - Saath Hain’.

This year on Eid, the superstar also greeted his fans from behind the bullet-proof installed in his balcony. The actor also spoke with the media earlier this year, and agreed that on some days moving with security does become a problem for him.

The actor also said that he is not afraid of the threats, and has left it to God to look after him and safety.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Big setback for China as Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Table tennis: Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at World Championships

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

'Credible news will help more': Rishabh Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. IANS Photos

'Credible news will help more': Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his IPL future

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

How Vedang Raina repeats history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years

How Vedang Raina repeated history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years