Salman Khan’s security once again breached, woman enters actor’s building

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security cover has been breached once again. In a recent incident, a woman, Isha Chhabra, 32, entered the lift area of the superstar’s residence.

However, before she could make her way to the actor’s core residential area, she was intercepted by the security vehicle at Khan’s Galaxy apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Thursday.

Security guards at the Galaxy Apartment nabbed the woman and handed her to the Bandra police, based on the complaint of the security guard, the Bandra police have registered a case against the woman and are investigating the case further.

This comes in the wake of heightened security around the actor owing to threats by the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor has been on the radar of Bishnoi, who wants to avenge the alleged hunting of the black buck by the superstar in the 1990s.

Last year, two men on a bike fired multiple shots outside the actor’s residence Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The investigation later revealed that the shooting was aimed at intimidating the actor and was carried out on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks to be sacred, and the actor’s alleged involvement has enraged the gangster, who has revenge on his mind.

Bishnoi, who gained national attention after the murder of Punjabi star Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022, has openly given threats to Salman for his alleged involvement in the black buck hunting case during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath - Saath Hain’.

This year on Eid, the superstar also greeted his fans from behind the bullet-proof installed in his balcony. The actor also spoke with the media earlier this year, and agreed that on some days moving with security does become a problem for him.

The actor also said that he is not afraid of the threats, and has left it to God to look after him and safety.

--IANS

aa/