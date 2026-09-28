Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri gives a glimpse of ‘Great Britain’ trip with little sister Ayat & family

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s nephew and singer Ayaan Agnihotri, popularly known as Agni, shared a series of pictures from his trip to Great Britain.

Giving a glimpse of his family time and his bond with his little cousin Ayat, he took to his social media account, and shared a carousel of pictures from his vacation and captioned it, “Great Britain Great Brother”.

In the first picture, Ayaan is seen lying on his stomach on the grass, working on his laptop, while little Ayat playfully sits on his back.

The next picture offers a glimpse of a family picnic, with Ayaan sitting cross-legged on a mat alongside his family members Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and others.

Another black-and-white picture features Ayaan posing with his friends, including cousin Nirvan Khan, who is the son of Salman’s brother Sohail Khan.

For the uninitiated, Ayaan is the son of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri.

On the professional front, Ayaan, who has previously released independent music, made his Bollywood playback singing debut with the song 'C’mon Baby' from the Bobby Deol-starrer 'Bandar', directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The song marked his first Hindi film track after he was apparently encouraged by producer Nikhil Dwivedi to lend his voice to the number. Ayaan had previously released independent tracks, including 'You Are Mine' and 'Universal Laws'.

Interestingly, 'C’mon Baby' is a recreation of a song from the 1977 film 'Videsh', which featured Mahendra Sandhu, Shoma Anand and Prem Krishen.

The recreated version retains the original lyrics, while the music has been reworked by Aditya Dev and Payal Dev.

–IANS

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