Brazil's presidential candidates hit streets before vote

Washington, Sep 28 (IANS) Brazil’s presidential candidates took their campaigns to streets, markets and motorcades during the final weekend before the first round of voting, highlighting differences over online gambling, oil production, taxes, agriculture and crime.

The first round of the presidential election will be held on October 4.

Candidates held events in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Sergipe, Goiás, Santa Catarina and Paraná on Saturday and Sunday, according to a campaign roundup by Agência Brasil.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is seeking re-election, joined a march through eastern São Paulo on Saturday.

Lula defended the ban on betting operations that he signed on Friday and said the government would intensify action against clandestine gambling businesses.

He also renewed his support for ending Brazil’s six-days-on, one-day-off work schedule. A proposal to change that system is pending before Congress.

Lula held no public campaign events on Sunday.

Flávio Bolsonaro campaigned in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and attended motorcades in São João de Meriti and Jacarepaguá.

He travelled to Aracaju on Sunday and promised investment in offshore oil production in Sergipe state.

Bolsonaro also reiterated proposals to lower the age of criminal responsibility, permit driving licences for minors, introduce chemical castration for people convicted of raping women and children, and expand entrepreneurship programmes.

He later travelled to Goiânia for another campaign event and motorcade.

Romeu Zema campaigned in Minas Gerais. He met supporters in Pouso Alegre and joined a march in Varginha.

Zema called for more credit for agribusiness, the creation of crop insurance and lower interest rates to support increased production.

Renan Santos met supporters in Belo Horizonte and Divinópolis before travelling to Salvador. He campaigned on reducing taxes and lowering the cost of the state.

Ronaldo Caiado attended Sunday Mass in Goiânia and spoke in favour of protecting religious freedom while opposing the use of religion as a political instrument.

He also opposed betting and called for tougher restrictions on advertising by gambling companies.

The regulation of online betting emerged as a wider campaign issue during the weekend.

Augusto Cury, campaigning in Bahia and Minas Gerais, said betting caused serious consequences for Brazil’s economy and the mental health of its citizens. He supported either abolishing the activity or imposing higher taxes.

Cury visited Salvador’s Pelourinho district and an entrepreneurs’ fair on Saturday. On Sunday, he appeared at the Feira Hippie in Belo Horizonte and joined a motorcade.

Several smaller-party candidates concentrated on public debates and local appearances.

Rui Costa Pimenta joined a demonstration on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo. Samara Martins held a rally in São Paulo before joining a march and meeting Afro-Brazilian cultural groups in Florianópolis.

Edmilson Costa campaigned in Paraná and was scheduled to participate in a debate on national sovereignty and opposition to imperialism.

Brazil elects its president through a two-round system. A candidate must receive more than 50 per cent of the valid votes to win the first round. If no one crosses that threshold, the two leading candidates advance to a runoff.

The election matters to India because Brazil is a fellow BRICS and G20 member and one of New Delhi’s principal partners in Latin America. The next administration will shape cooperation on energy, agriculture, climate negotiations and reform of multilateral institutions.

--IANS

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