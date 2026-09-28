Rubio opens Gulf talks after UNGA

Washington, Sep 28 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold separate talks with the prime minister of Lebanon and the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia on Monday as the Trump administration intensifies diplomacy over Iran, maritime security and instability across the Middle East.

Rubio will meet Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the State Department at 10 a.m., according to the department’s public schedule.

He will then meet Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at 11:15 a.m.

The talks come after world leaders used the UN General Assembly debate in New York to present sharply different positions on Iran, Israel, nuclear weapons and the future security architecture of the Middle East.

Rubio said last week that the United States and regional governments broadly agreed that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz must be protected.

“I think there’s consensus that the straits need to be open and free without attack,” Rubio said.

“I think there’s consensus that what’s happening with the Houthis and in Yemen is deeply problematic,” he added. “And I think there’s a consensus that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Saudi Arabia used its address at the UN General Assembly to call for “the entire region to be free of weapons of mass destruction”.

Prince Faisal said regional security could not be restored through domination, exploitation or attempts to use crises to expand influence.

His meeting with Rubio is expected to give the two sides an opportunity to review Iran, the security of international waterways and broader regional diplomacy following the General Assembly’s high-level week.

Rubio’s meeting with Salam will take place as Lebanon continues to face the consequences of conflict, political strain and regional competition.

The talks are also expected to cover Lebanon’s security and sovereignty, although the State Department has not released an agenda.

Other senior State Department officials will hold meetings with European and South Asian representatives on Monday.

Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker will join Rubio’s meeting with Salam. She will later meet Dutch Political Director Joost Flamand and Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam.

The Maldives meeting carries particular significance for India because of the island nation’s location along important Indian Ocean shipping routes and its place in New Delhi’s maritime neighbourhood.

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno will separately meet Flamand. That discussion will also be closed to reporters.

The diplomatic schedule places Gulf security, nuclear risks and maritime stability at the centre of Washington’s opening engagements following UNGA.

--IANS

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