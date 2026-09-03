Salman Khan's BB20 house is an ‘Alice in Wonderland' dreamscape of bright colours

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The doors to Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 20' house are set to open on September 6. The new BB house shells out Alice in Wonderland vibes blended with surrealism.

It perfectly balances the familiar with the unexpected. The entire space seems to have been built around the idea of duality, effectively blurring the line between reality and imagination. The vibrant house enjoys a splash of colors wherever you see.

It has a giant teapot pouring into a couch, along with a magnificent octopus holding chess pieces in its tentacles and a hot-air balloon transformed into a cosy seating space.

Adding to the fun, the Bigg Boss 20 house has also introduced Room No. 20 this year. This room has been designed to hold a surprise of its own. While the purpose of the space is still not known, it would be exciting for the audience to discover once the show goes on air soon.

Sharing the vision behind the design of the house for Bigg Boss Season 20, Art Director Varsha Jain said, “Designing the Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 house was about creating a world that constantly challenges perception. We wanted to explore the idea of duality by taking objects and symbols that audiences instantly recognise and reimagining them in unexpected ways so that a teapot becomes a couch, an octopus becomes a chess player, and a hot-air balloon becomes a space to gather."

"'Every element has been designed to feel familiar at first, but reveal something unexpected when you look closer. The eyes woven through the house bring it all back to the essence of Bigg Boss, the feeling that nothing goes unseen. Ultimately, we wanted the house to feel like stepping into a dreamscape, where reality and imagination coexist, and every space offers a new discovery," she went on to add.

--IANS

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