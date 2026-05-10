May 10, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan wishes Mother's Day with an adorable childhood pic with mom Salma Khan

Salman Khan wishes Mother's Day with an adorable childhood pic with mom Salma Khan

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Salman Khan wished on Mother's Day by sharing an adorable picture from his childhood on social media.

In the snap uploaded on Insta, we could see little Salman in his mother's lap, posing without any clothes.

This was followed by a more recent picture of the mother and son duo.

The last picture in the album also included Helen, the second wife of Salman's father, Salim Khan.

"Happy Mother’s Day (sic)," the 'Tiger Zinda Hain" actor captioned the post.

Salman is believed to be extremely close to both his parents.

During Eid in March, Salim Khan made his first public appearance after getting discharged from the hospital.

Salman accompanied his father to the balcony of their Galaxy apartment as he greeted his fans.

They were joined by Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan as Salman greeted his fans, "Eid Mubarak".

Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for around a month.

Doctors revealed that the acclaimed screenwriter had suffered a minor haemorrhage. The doctor shared that a minimal brain hemorrhage does not require surgery. Hence, a Digital Subtraction Angiography was performed on him.

Shifting our focus to Salman's professional commitments, at the moment, he is busy with his forthcoming war drama, "Maatrubhumi", which was previously named "Battle of Galwan".

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the highly talked about project features Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.

The project will shed light on the events of June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. It will focus on Colonel Santosh Babu (played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regiment, who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Maatrubhumi" is likely to reach the cinema halls on April 17.

Over and above this, Salman's lineup also includes Dil Raju's untitled next that will be helmed by Vamshi.

--IANS

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