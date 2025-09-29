September 29, 2025 12:40 AM हिंदी

Salman Khan takes a dig at his past girlfriends in the latest episode of "BB19"

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Salman Khan was seen taking a subtle dig at his past girlfriends in the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar" episode of "Bigg Boss 19".

This weekend, Salman was joined by the ensemble cast of the highly-discussed movie, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul.

When Salman asked what "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is all about, Varun informed him that their film deals with "relationships," and he ends up getting dumped quite a few times in the movie. Next, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit also pitch in, revealing that they also face the same fate in the drama.

Salman reacts to this hilariously, saying, "Are you guys making a film on my film?", making a veiled reference to the fact that he has also been dumped by a couple of his former lovers.

Some of Salman's most highlighted relationships have been with Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, Somy Ali, and Sangeeta Bijlani. However, the list of his alleged girlfriends is believed to be a bit longer.

Dropping the promo of the latest episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar", the makers wrote on their social media, "Weekend ka Vaar ka scene hua rangeen, jab stage par aayi poori Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari ki team!"

Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. (sic)"

Talking about "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", the drama has been made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan.

The movie revolves around Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) as they try their best to win back their exes, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. In an attempt to make their former partners jealous, they pretend to be in a relationship themselves, creating a chaotic situation for all those involved.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" will be hitting the cinema halls on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra.

