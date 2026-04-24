April 24, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Salman Khan shares glimpse from Vamshi Paidipally film's mahurat: ‘Thoda sa sabar’

Salman Khan shares glimpse of Vamshi Paidipally mahurat: ‘Thoda sa sabar’

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday shared a few glimpses from the Mahurat of his upcoming film tentatively titled “#SVC63” with Vamshi Paidipally and asked his fans to “think ahead” and have patience, while assuring that details will be shared at the right time.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a reel video featuring him and actress Nayanthara. It also had visuals of the clapboard, which had “Mahurat” written on it. A few other glimpses showcased that the shoot has commenced.

The video ends with: “Shoot begins. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm EID 2027.”

For the caption, Salman wrote: “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…… Patience, thoda sa sabar……Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha @nayanthara @directorvamshi #Dilraju #Shirish @srivenkateswaracreations @kuldeep_rathore18 #RafiKazi @mahipal.Rathore #SVC63.”

This ambitious action entertainer, produced on a grand canvas by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, marks the first-ever coming together of Salman and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally.

Sources say that the team is now filming on an expansive set specially designed in Mumbai, where high-intensity action blocks and crucial sequences are to be shot.

The makers will soon reveal the complete cast and technical crew. Mounted as a high-energy action drama with strong emotional beats, the film is being planned for a grand theatrical release in 2027.

Director Vamshi Paidipally, known for his ability to strike a perfect balance between emotion and grandeur, has consistently delivered impactful entertainers.

Having collaborated with leading stars across industries including Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Vijay , Vamshi has established himself as a filmmaker with both range and mass appeal. His National Award winning film 'Maharshi' further stands as a testament to his vision.

--IANS

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