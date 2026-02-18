February 18, 2026 11:12 AM हिंदी

Salman Khan looks visibly disturbed as he leaves the hospital where father Salim Khan is admitted

Mumbai Feb 18 (IANS) On Tuesday night, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen leaving the Lilavati Hospital where his 90 year-old father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has been admitted following complaints of swelling.

The actor stepped out of the hospital premises late at night, and made his way to his car as paparazzi gathered around his vehicle.

Amid the chaos, Salman was seen maintaining complete calm and composure but was seen visibly disturbed. At one point in the video captured by the media, he was seen closing his eyes while seated inside the car, seemingly in silent prayer.

For the uninitiated, Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was shifted to the ICU after he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. Doctor Jalil Parkar attached to the case issued a statement, as he gave an update on the veteran screenwriter’s health.

He said, “Yes it’s true that Salim Khan (father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan) & an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8:30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency, and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist),Dr Ajit Menon(cardiologist) & Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) & Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him. Respecting the relative’s request further details ain’t being shared today”.

However, on Wednesday at 11:00 am, we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives & maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost.kindly bear with us.he is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status”, he added.

On Tuesday following Salim Khan's hospitalisation, his elder son, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and actor husband Aayush Sharma were seen arriving at the hospital.

Salman left his shooting in Madh Island and rushed to meet his father.

–IANS

rd/

