Salman Khan Films denies CBFC trouble for ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, issues clarification

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Salman Khan’s production house SKF has dismissed reports claiming that ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ has run into issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On Saturday, the production house clarified that the film has not yet been submitted for certification. Calling the rumours completely baseless, the production house urged everyone to avoid spreading unverified information.

Taking to social media, they shared a statement that read, “Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless.”

“We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only.” SKF Salman Khan Film.”

Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple reports suggesting that the film has undergone changes and reshoots. It was reported that “Maatrubhumi” faced issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to reports, the CBFC has withheld the film’s clearance certificate until further notice.

The upcoming film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangada Singh in an important role. “Maatrubhumi” was initially slated for release in April this year. However, after being postponed, reports suggested that the Salman Khan-starrer may now hit theatres in August, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

The film was earlier known as ‘Battle Of Galwan’ before it was retitled ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.’ It is loosely based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor’s non-fiction book India’s Most Fearless (2022), which details the 2020 China–India skirmishes. The story recounts how 50–60 soldiers of the Indian Army’s 16 Bihar Regiment, led by Colonel B. Santosh Babu, confronted troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control.

--IANS

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