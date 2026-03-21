March 21, 2026 10:16 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan brings Salim Khan out to greet fans on Eid, days after his discharge from the hospital

Salman Khan brings Salim Khan out to greet fans on Eid, days after his discharge from the hospital

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan made his first public appearance after getting discharged from the hospital.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan was joined by his father Salim and the rest of the Khan family as he greeted his fans on Eid from the balcony of their Galaxy apartment.

Salman was also accompanied by his mother, Salma Khan, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, and sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan as he greeted his fans "Eid Mubarak".

In the video dropped by the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor on his IG, he was seen bringing his father on a wheelchair. The father and son duo were later seen waving at the people gathered outside their residence.

Salman wore a brown shirt paired with blue denim and was also seen giving a flying kiss to his fans, along with doing a salam and namaste.

"⁩Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you, (sic)" he wrote in the caption.

For those who do not know, Salim Khan was recently discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after being admitted for around a month

Doctors had earlier confirmed that Salim Khan had suffered a minor haemorrhage. The doctor shared that a minimal brain hemorrhage does not require surgery. A Digital Subtraction Angiography was performed on the veteran screenwriter.

Salim rose to fame as one half of the legendary Salim–Javed duo, alongside writer Javed Akhtar. They are credited with writing some Bollywood blockbusters such as "Sholay", "Deewaar", "Zanjeer", and "Don", to name just a few.

Talking about Salman, he is currently busy with his upcoming war drama, "Maatrubhumi", which was earlier called "Battle of Galwan". Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the project features Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.

"Maatrubhumi" is slated to reach the cinema halls on April 17.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Rashid Khan is best-placed Indian in tied second at DP World PGTI Open (Credit: PGTI)

Rashid Khan is best-placed Indian in tied second at DP World PGTI Open

Anaya Bangar thanks father Sanjay Bangar after undergoing gender-affirming surgery (Credit: Instagram/Anaya Bangar)

Anaya Bangar thanks father Sanjay Bangar after undergoing gender-affirming surgery

Hana Moataz, Abhay Singh advance to Indian Open final

Hana Moataz, Abhay Singh advance to Indian Open final

Despite job saved, McCullum faces scrutiny on damning allegations over England’s culture

Despite job saved, McCullum faces scrutiny on damning allegations over England’s culture

Russia and China weakening American primacy, expanding influence: Report (File image)

Russia and China weakening American primacy, expanding influence: Report

OpenAI eyes 8,000 workforce amid rising AI competition: Report

OpenAI eyes 8,000 workforce amid rising AI competition: Report

Defence deal with US could result in Bangladesh surrendering intelligence sovereignty: Report

Defence deal with US could result in Bangladesh surrendering intelligence sovereignty: Report

Elon Musk offers to pay TSA staff salaries amid US funding impasse

Elon Musk offers to pay TSA staff salaries amid US funding impasse

Pakistan's aggressive military operations in Afghanistan risk severe regional consequences

Pakistan's aggressive military operations in Afghanistan risk severe regional consequences

Subhash Ghai recalls his first film as an actor 'Taqdeer', shares throwback pic

Subhash Ghai recalls his first film as an actor 'Taqdeer', shares throwback pic