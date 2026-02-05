Salman Ali Agha plays down missing India clash, backs squad ahead of T20 World Cup

Colombo, Feb 5 (IANS) Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said his team remained focused on controllables and was confident in its preparation for the T20 World Cup, despite the controversy on his side not getting permission to play the high-profile match against India and recent disappointments in global tournaments.

Agha confirmed that Pakistan would follow government directives regarding participation against India, while stressing the squad’s excitement about the remainder of the group-stage fixtures.

“Yeah, the India game, it's not in our control. It's a government decision, and we respect that. Whatever they are going to say, we do that. And then, yeah, we're playing three other games, and we are very excited for that. Yeah, we lost to the USA in the last World Cup, but that's history now. And it's a new World Cup, and it's a new team, and it's a new combination. And we are very excited for that,” Agha stressed while speaking to reporters at the Captains' Day media interaction organised by the ICC in Colombo on Monday.

Agha is leading Pakistan at the T20 World Cup for the first time and said his focus as captain is on creating the right environment for his players.

“Yeah, it's my first World Cup as a captain, and I'm very excited for that. And yeah, I don't know how to describe myself as a captain. It's like people describe, but as a captain, I just want to lead from the front and try to make as much as I can from my players and bring the best out of them and give them an environment where they can play their best cricket.”

Asked about Sri Lankan fans' disappointment at the absence of an India-Pakistan clash in Colombo, Agha urged supporters to back the other matches, saying, “There are three other games. They can come and watch those games, and I'm sure they will be excited as well. Don't worry.”

Pakistan have not won a major trophy since 2021, a point reporters raised in light of recent defeats to India and early exits from ICC events. Agha acknowledged the frustration but said the team has arrived at the marquee event with belief.

“Yes, you are absolutely right. We have not played cricket in those events that we should have played. And obviously, the fans are also disappointed about that. But when you go to a tournament, you think 100% that you will win this tournament. And we have also come here thinking that we will win this tournament. And the fans have always been supporting us. Just support us on this tournament as well, and we will play, and we will try our best to win this tournament.”

On whether Pakistan could face India in the later stages of the competition, Agha reiterated the team’s position.

“Well, I have mentioned that before. It is a government decision, and we respect that. We will do what they are going to say, and we will do that. Regardless, I do not know if the game is going to happen or not, but the government has said one thing, and we are going to do that. I do not know about the game.”

Pakistan entered the tournament on the back of a 3-0 series win over Australia, a result Agha said had boosted confidence.

“Nice to have a question apart from the India game. We have been playing really good cricket. I think post-Asia Cup, we haven't lost a series yet, and we have won most of our games. We are playing really good cricket. Everything is coming along very nicely. We are very hopeful and excited for this World Cup and really hope to do well here as well.”

Agha also acknowledged support from Bangladesh fans, whose team did not qualify for the tournament.

“Well, they are our brothers. Thank you very much for supporting us. And I'll say they can support us in the tournament as well. And it's really sad to see them. They are not playing the World Cup. But yeah, thank you so much for supporting us. And hopefully, they can carry on supporting us in the tournament as well.”

Addressing preparation against perceived lower-ranked opponents, such as the Netherlands, the 32-year-old said Pakistan would treat all matches with equal seriousness.

“I think when a team comes to play the ICC World Cup, it's not a small team. I think all the teams are very good. All three teams in our group are very good sides. And they have played a lot of cricket. They have a lot of experienced players as well. So we are preparing for these games like we always do against any other team, and when we take the field against any team, we will try our best to play to our potential and execute our plans, and I feel that if we execute our plans, we can defeat any team.”

He also reflected on Pakistan’s recent improvement after early exits in the last three ICC events and said, “In the last three events, we haven't played the cricket that was expected by us by the people, or what we expect from ourselves as a team. But that is history, and we can only learn from that, and we have learnt a lot from it. Now we are playing very good cricket, since the last 6 months, we are ticking all the boxes, and each player knows their role and is doing it well. So we are very hopeful in this tournament that we will play good cricket and win this tournament.”

Agha said playing in Sri Lanka felt familiar for the team, citing strong local support. “Yes, Sri Lanka is like a second home for me. I have played here so many times. And I have toured here five or six times now in my three-year career in international. And yeah, the people here are very, very good and very nice people. I love coming here. And as a team, we love coming here. And whenever we came here, we got so much support here. And we love playing in Sri Lanka. And we are very excited this time around as well.”

With rain a frequent factor in Colombo, as seen during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, and Pakistan potentially having a narrower margin for error without an India fixture, Agha said the team was focused on performance rather than conditions.

“The weather, you can't control. This is something like we don't really think about what we can't control. And certainly, the weather is one thing you can't control. And we are just here to play good cricket, and whatever challenges they throw at us, we will deal with them. And yeah, we will just be here to play good cricket, and weather is something we don't control, and we don't really think about that.”

