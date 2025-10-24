Salim Merchant shares his admiration for Kashmiri Culture and its timeless art and music

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Music composer and singer Salim Merchant recently expressed his deep admiration for Kashmiri culture, highlighting the region’s rich music, art, and the heartfelt warmth of its people.

The musician shared that the essence of Kashmir continues to inspire artists across the world. On Friday, Salim took to his Instagram handle and shared his images from his recent concert with Sulaiman and Noor Mohammad. In the photos, the popular musical duo can be seen dressed in Kashmiri outfits. For the caption, Salim wrote, “We love the Kashmiri culture so much - their music, their art and the warmth of Kashmiri people all across the world. Go watch AWAAZ on our YouTube channel, sung by @noormohammad72807 Here are some still from the shoot.”

The carousel of photos also features Salim Merchant’s candid shots of performing on the stage.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Salim had celebrated Diwali in a grand style at New York’s Times Square. He shared a video of himself standing in front of Times Square, showcasing their new song Jogiya on the big screen. For the caption, the singer wrote, “Celebrating Diwali at Times Square and here’s a Diwali gift for @sonunigamofficial @paradox.here & @shraddhapandit Feeling so happy to take Indian music to the world! Bhoomi 2025.”

In the video, Merchant said, “Hey Jogiya on Times Square. Wow. Thank you Sonu Nigam, Paradox and Shraddha Pandit. It feels awesome really.” Music composer-producer duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have launched the latest edition of their acclaimed annual musical initiative, “Bhoomi.”

Speaking about their project “Bhoomi,” Sulaiman had said in a statement, “We have always tried to do different things, to explore genres and discover new artists. When we started off, it was just folk and devotional music; then we moved into pop. We've tried hip hop, we've tried EDM, and now it's a great mix of it all. Next year, we would love to do Malayalam, Tamil again, Odissi music, and go to the far east in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.”

