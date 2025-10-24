Saiyami Kher: Every time I travel, I try to do a half marathon there

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher made the most of her holidays in Rome by combining two of her greatest joys which includes family time and running, she said that every time she travels, she does a half marathon there.

Saiyami spent her vacation in Rome with her parents and sister, enjoying the beautiful sights, history, and cuisine of the Eternal City. She also didn’t miss the chance to participate in the Half Rome Marathon.

Saiyami told IANS: “The best way to see a city is on foot....Running through its streets and feeling its energy. Every time I travel, I try to do a half marathon there. It’s my favourite way to explore. Rome honestly has to be one of the prettiest runs I’ve ever done. From the Spanish Steps to the Trevi Fountain and finishing at the Colosseum, it felt like running through a postcard.”

“The weather was perfect, the air was fresh, and every corner had some piece of history waiting for me.”

The actress also treated herself with a slice of pizza and a scoop of gelato.

“There were moments I forgot I was even racing. I was just grinning and soaking it all in. And after 21 kms through the heart of Rome, I definitely earned every slice of pizza and gelato that followed,” she added.

On the acting front, Saiyami will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the upcoming Priyadarshan film “Haiwaan”.

The film reunites Akshay with actor Saif Ali Khan after 17 years. The film serves as a remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by the same filmmaker and starred Mohanlal. The cast of the upcoming film also includes Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar, with Rohan Shankar as the screenwriter.

She was recently seen in the series Special Ops 2. The show stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Karan Tacker, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in crucial roles, along with others.

The latest season of "Special Ops" will show Kay Kay Menon returning as the sharp and unyielding R&AW officer Himmat Singh, leading his team into a new kind of war - one fought not on battlefields, but in the shadows of the digital world. As coordinated cyber breaches threaten national stability, Himmat, along with his team, goes on a silent war.

--IANS

dc/