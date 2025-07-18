‘Saiyaara’ Public Review: Audience calls Ahaan Panday starrer entertaining after a slow first half

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Mohit Suri’s romantic drama “Saiyaara” hits theatres today, and the film has managed to strike a deep emotional chord with moviegoers.

Despite all the buzz around the film, there was relatively low footfall in theatres on the opening day. Featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has received glowing reviews for its soulful music, strong performances, and emotionally rich storytelling. Viewers have praised the fresh pairing, Mohit Suri’s comeback direction, and the film’s ability to revive the magic of old-school Bollywood romance.

One audience member told IANS, “I really liked the film Saiyaara. The direction is very well done. In 2013, Mohit Suri gave us Aashiqui 2, and after that, he made Ek Villain, which didn’t do well. But now, after so many years, he has delivered a strong film again. The direction and screenplay are both impressive, and everything portrayed on screen is done beautifully.”

“While watching the film, I didn’t feel like Ahaan and Aneet were acting for the first time — it felt as if they had already worked in three or four films. Their performances were that natural. If I talk about Ahaan Panday specifically, I did notice a bit of aggression in his acting, which could have been toned down slightly.”

Another viewer expressed, “No, it’s Aashiqui 3, not Saiyaara! I’m telling you, Mohit sir — change the title, it’s Aashiqui! Even though there’s no jacket scene, if I had to sum up the film in one line — it’s a blockbuster. Mohit sir’s direction brings back the same vibe as Aashiqui 2. The audience was disappointed with Ek Villain even I was but with this film, I’m truly enjoying Mohit sir’s comeback. The music is excellent — every song is good. My favourite track is Saiyaara; I’ve been listening to it on repeat!”

There were also a few audience members who felt that the first half of the movie was slow. One of the moviegoers called the film’s first half slow but appreciated the engaging storyline and strong performances that followed.

“The story of Saiyaara is good, but the first part of the movie takes a while to build up. They could have made the first half tighter, especially since the total runtime is 2 hours and 40 minutes. A shorter first half would have improved the pacing.” He added, “The overall film is engaging, and you won’t feel bored. I really liked the chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet—when you see them on screen, it feels like a real love story. Ahaan’s character clearly shows how deeply he tries to keep his love alive, and that message really comes through.”

A fourth audience member shared, “Saiyaara, in many ways, is the best love story to come out of Bollywood after Aashiqui 2. It felt like Bollywood had forgotten how to tell such heartfelt romantic tales. What were we getting instead? Films like Metro in the City or Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. But now, after 13 years, Mohit Suri has made a solid comeback. His signature style, emotional storytelling, soulful music, and beautifully shot romantic scenes, is all present here. Ahaan Panday’s debut, along with Aneet Padda’s, was superb. Both of them truly delivered.”

The music of the film, unsurprisingly, is emerging as a clear highlight. “The music is so good, it will move you to tears,” a viewer remarked.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF, ‘Saiyaara’ marked the acting debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

