April 21, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

'Saiyaara' hitmaker Faheem Abdullah speaks up on contrast of holding on, still slipping away in new track

'Saiyaara' hitmaker Faheem Abdullah speaks up on contrast of holding on, still slipping away in new track

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Playback singer Faheem Abdullah, who is known for ‘Saiyaara’ title track, has shared insights into his new song. The makers of the upcoming film ‘Chand Mera Dil’ released the song ‘Aitbaar’ from the film on Tuesday, and it blends heartfelt storytelling with a stirring musical arrangement.

Faheem spoke about the narrative contrast of the song as it touches upon the emotion of tightly holding onto something yet feeling it slipping away.

Talking about the song, Faheem Abdullah said, “‘Aitbaar’ comes from an extremely honest and vulnerable emotional space. The title track had a certain softness to it, but with Aitbaar, I had to go deeper into the emotion. It needed more intensity, more ache. It’s that feeling when you’re still holding on, but you can sense things slipping and I tried to bring that into every line I sang”.

‘Aitbaar’ is a heartbreak anthem that captures the fragile space where love still lingers, but trust begins to fade. The music video of the song features Ananya Panday and Lakshya, and brings to life the tenderness and turmoil of a relationship on the edge of change.

The track is composed by the acclaimed duo Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track blends heartfelt storytelling with a stirring musical arrangement, making it a standout emotional moment from the film’s album.

Composers Sachin-Jigar shared, “With ‘Aitbaar’, we wanted to create something intense yet intimate where its music reflects that slow, quiet drift between two people. The melody is simple, minimal and we’ve let the feels stay take the centre. The composition holds that weight and Faheem’s voice brings out that ache in a way that feels completely real”.

Director Vivek Soni said, “‘Aitbaar’ is one of the most emotionally significant moments in the film. It captures what often remains unsaid when a relationship begins to change. I wanted the song to feel intimate and real, where the silences speak as much as the words. The music and performances come together to create a space that feels deeply personal and honest”.

Presented by Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Harmanpreet & Co. look to avoid series defeat against upbeat South Africa in the third Women's T20 International at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

3rd WT20I: Harmanpreet & Co. look to survive series defeat against upbeat SA

Multiple reports highlight systemic negligence in Pakistan's public healthcare system (File image)

Multiple reports highlight systemic negligence in Pakistan's public healthcare system

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series in Penang, Malaysia, on Tue3sday. Photo credit: AIPA

AIPA players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series

Human rights groups slam Pakistan over another enforced disappearance of Baloch woman

Human rights groups slam Pakistan over another enforced disappearance of Baloch woman

Storm over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark at PM Modi, ministers and MPs rip into Cong chief

Storm over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark at PM Modi, ministers and MPs rip into Cong chief

Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova withdraw from Madrid due to injury. Photo credit: WTA

Tennis: Anisimova, Alexandrova withdraw from Madrid due to injury

India's financial services deal activity steadies despite geopolitical tensions: Report

India's financial services deal activity resilient despite geopolitical tensions

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel (File image)

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel

Northamptonshire extend Darren Lehmann’s contract till end of 2029

Northamptonshire extend Darren Lehmann’s contract till end of 2029

Tashkent to host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships

Tashkent to host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships