‘Saiyaara’ actor Shaan R Grover reflects on his SRK connection as Kumar Sanu sings for him

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) ‘Saiyaara’ actor Shaan R Grover recently opened up about a special full-circle moment in his journey, as legendary singer Kumar Sanu lent his voice to a song featuring him.

Reflecting on the experience, the actor recalled his long-standing admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and how hearing the same iconic voice sing for him now made the moment deeply emotional and surreal. Shaan features in Kumar Sanu’s latest music video “Laut Ke Na Aa” and described it as the most special project he has been a part of this year.

Speaking about the track, he told IANS, “Laut Ke Na Aa’ is the most special music video I’ve done this year because it shows me in a completely different avatar; a broken man, quietly grieving, wandering through the mountains with his heart in pieces. We shot in breathtaking locations, I rode a superbike through those roads (terrifying yet exhilarating), and every moment felt real.”

“But what makes it truly unforgettable is lip-syncing to the voice of the legendary Kumar Sanu sir; a voice we all grew up on. From singing for my idol SRK in the ’90s to singing for me in 2025, life truly feels like it’s come full circle. Deeply grateful.”

The soulful song, voiced by the Kumar Sanu, showcases Shaan portraying a broken man dealing with grief, loneliness, and emotions left unspoken. The music video is shot amidst serene mountain landscapes.

Meanwhile, Shaan R Grover rose to prominence with “Saiyaara,” in which he delivered a powerful performance as an ex-boyfriend with a darker edge. While he has been part of the industry for some time, Saiyaara marked his first major big-screen outing after years of working behind the scenes and on OTT platforms. He has appeared in projects like, Netflix film “Nobleman” and web series such as “Roohaniyat,” “Leaked,” and “Dus June Ki Raat.”

