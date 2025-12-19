Ashes, 3rd Test: 'Knackered' Stokes fit to bowl, says assistant coach after skipper's no-bowling show on Day 3 in Adelaide

Adelaide, Dec 19 (IANS) After England skipper Ben Stokes didn't bowl on Day Three of the third Test of the Ashes 2025-26 series at the Adelaide Oval, assistant coach Jeetan Patel said that the all-rounder is "pretty knackered" and believed that he is "fit to bowl."

Stokes batted for over five hours to score 83 in England’s first innings. On day three, he used five other bowlers as Australia reached 271-4 in their second innings, leading by 356 runs.

During his long innings of 198 balls, Stokes was hit on the head by Mitchell Starc and suffered from cramps. He also left the field for a while after hitting his head on the ground while trying to stop the ball.

"He might be a bit tired and just need a bit of time to himself right now. From what I understand, he's pretty fit to bowl. I think he's just pretty knackered, and he's taken a lot out of himself to get through to this point in the game," Patel told reporters.

"He didn't bowl, but that's probably a different discussion with him. I don't actually know. We all know he doesn't do anything at 80%. Maybe he thought he was a risk, so he didn't bowl," he added. Stokes has been a key bowler for England, claiming important wickets in the two Tests played so far, claiming 5-23 in the first innings of the first Test.

The last time Stokes cut back on his bowling was on the final day of the drawn fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in July. He later missed the fifth Test at The Oval because of a shoulder injury.

England are close to another defeat in Australia and could lose the Ashes very quickly. If they lose the Adelaide Test on Day 4, it would mean the series result will be decided in just 10 days, as the first two Tests ended after only two and four days.

England will have to pull off the highest successful chase at the Adelaide Oval in order to keep the series alive.

--IANS

bc/bsk/