December 19, 2025 6:50 PM हिंदी

Ranveer Singh officially declares Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas 'Jiju'

Ranveer Singh officially declares Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas as 'Jiju', latter calls him 'Bhai'

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has officially declared global icon Priyanka Chopra's American husband, Nick Jonas, as ‘Jiju’ by referring to him with the same term on social media.

The superstar was taken in for a surprise when Nick Jonas shared a fun dance video on a superhit song from Ranveer Singh’s latest movie, Dhurandhar.

Taking to the comments section of the same post, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE.”

To this, Nick calling Ranveer ‘Bhai’ reverted in the sweetest way. He wrote, “Bhai! The Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family. Let’s go!”

Earlier in the day today, Nick, on his social media account, had posted a clip of himself and his team members grooving on the "Shararat" song from Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar.

He revealed through his latest social media post that he had turned the peppy number into his new pre-show hype song.

The video showed the popular singer and actor dancing on the track, along with all the others in the room, with complete energy.

He captioned it as, "New pre-show hype song unlocked (sic).” The song "Shararat" stars actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Talking about Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas, the two stars share a warm and friendly equation, clearly evident through their social media banter, more because of global icon Priyanka Chopra.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra is the wife of Nick Jonas and has shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in many Bollywood hit movies.

In Dil Dhadakne Do, they essayed the role of siblings, while in Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer and Priyanka essayed the roles of husband and wife.

In Gunday, they were seen as lovers, while in Ram Leela, Priyanka had a special appearance for the song, Ram Chahe Leela Chahe, where Ranveer was seen seated in the audience enjoying her performance.

Ram Leela starred Deepika Padukone alongside Ranveer Singh in the movie.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

5th T20I: Samson replaces injured Gill; Bumrah, Washington come in as SA elect to bowl

5th T20I: Samson replaces injured Gill; Bumrah, Washington come in as SA elect to bowl

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis felicitates World Cup-winning blind women’s cricket team

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis felicitates World Cup-winning blind women’s cricket team

High-frequency indicators suggest domestic economic activity holding up in Q3 FY26: RBI

High-frequency indicators suggest domestic economic activity holding up in Q3 FY26: RBI

Indian envoy, former Japanese PM Kishida discuss strengthening special strategic and global partnership

Indian envoy, former Japanese PM Kishida discuss strengthening special strategic and global partnership

Shershaah' singer B Praak becomes father to a baby boy, calls it 'a spiritual rebirth'

'Shershaah' singer B Praak becomes father to a baby boy, calls it 'a spiritual rebirth'

US Embassy in Dhaka urges vigilance amid rising unrest in Bangladesh (File image)

US Embassy in Dhaka urges vigilance amid rising unrest in Bangladesh

Bhagyashree takes a soulful boat ride on the sacred Ganges in Kashi, introduces her boatman

Bhagyashree takes a soulful boat ride on the sacred Ganges in Kashi, introduces her boatman

England need to stick with players to play competitive cricket in Australia, says Michael Vaughan as Ben Stokes team struggles in the third Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Ashes 3rd Test: England need to stick with players to play competitive cricket in Australia, says Michael Vaughan

2‑wheeler wholesale volumes in India jump 19 pc in November

Wholesale volumes of 2‑wheelers in India jump 19 pc at 1.8 million in Nov

452 post office passport seva kendras operational in 2025, Aadhaar generates Rs 129 crore revenue

452 post office passport seva kendras operational in 2025, generate Rs 114.88 crore in revenue