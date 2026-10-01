October 01, 2026 6:32 PM हिंदी

Spiritual leaders welcome Baba Ramdev’s remark that Indian Muslims are converted; say Sanatan tradition is ancient

Saints welcome Baba Ramdev’s remark that Indian Muslims are converted, say Sanatan tradition is ancient

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) As Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that "all Muslims in India are converted," several Hindu spiritual leaders on Thursday welcomed the statement, with some saying that the Sanatan tradition is the oldest and that other religions came later in India.

Speaking to IANS, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadhishwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, said, “International Yoga guru and founder of Patanjali Peeth, most respected and revered Baba Shri Ramdev, has spoken a very bitter truth. Anyone who understands this will see an improvement in their life. All Muslims in India have Ram and Krishna as their ancestors. Everyone is Sanatani, and everyone’s ancestors were Hindu. The day they perform ‘Ghar Wapsi’, all their sins will be forgiven."

Jagatguru Ram Dinesh Acharya said, “I feel that the Sanatan tradition has been the oldest (in India). Other religions came after it, so people were originally part of the Sanatan tradition itself. Later, some people converted, so I feel that they are also Hindus. Baba Ramdev ji’s statement feels correct and logical to me.”

Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj said, “Yoga guru Baba Ramdev hasn’t spoken out of his own desire or personal whim; he has spoken in accordance with the scriptures. When a person undergoes circumcision and is taught the Kalima, they become a Muslim. Everyone is born a Hindu. And let me tell you, God is one. Here, people converted and became Muslims and started referring to God as Allah or Khuda. I maintain that all Muslims, whether in India or abroad, are inherently Sanatani.”

Mahant Mahamandaleshwar Shri Girish Das Maharaj said, “We welcome this statement by Baba Ramdev ji. I believe that during the period of Mughal rule, Hindus were forcibly pressured or lured with various temptations to convert to Islam. Even today, Sanatan and Hinduism welcome them with open hearts if they wish to undertake ‘Ghar Wapsi’.”

Sant Kripalu Ji Maharaj said, “There were many Hindus during the rule of Babur, Humayun and Aurangzeb who were converted.”

This comes after Baba Ramdev told IANS, “I would urge all my Muslim brothers to recognise that our ancient sages both male and female are their ancestors too; Ram and Krishna are their ancestors as well. If Muslims connect with their ancestral roots, they will never feel weak. After all, every Muslim in India is a convert. If Hindus and Muslims live together in unity, they will become strong themselves, and the country will also grow stronger.”

--IANS

jk/rad

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