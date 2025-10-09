October 09, 2025 1:12 PM हिंदी

Saif Ali Khan remembers father Mansoor Ali Pataudi’s advice on handling marital fights

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) During his appearance on “Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol,” actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about some valuable advice he received from his late father, Mansoor Ali Pataudi, on handling disagreements in marriage.

Sharing personal insights, Saif reflected on how his father’s wisdom has guided him in navigating fights over the years. When Kajol asked Akshay Kumar how he and Twinkle manage their differences and handle arguments, the Khiladi actor admitted that listening to one’s wife is key to maintaining a strong marriage. Akshay said, "She is fire. I am water. She says whatever she wants to. I just keep myself calm and quiet. Just listen and try to understand what she’s trying to say.” He added, “Do whatever you want, but listen. I think every husband should be a good listener.”

Saif jokingly added that sometimes it’s enough to “just act like you’re listening.” The ‘Omkara’ actor then recalled his father’s advice during arguments: to listen quietly, keep looking at your partner, and think about something else instead of speaking Saif said, “He told me, 'I just think about playing cricket or something during the argument. And I don't say anything. He said, "Listen." Look like you're listening.”

In another funny moment, Saif reminisced about visiting Kajol’s home and jokingly admitted he had no memory of even taking a shower in her bathroom. To which, Twinkle said: “She had a little camera there. So, we have some images which she shared with me.” The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor then replied: “A little camera to capture little things…You were the first person I met in terms of movies when I came to Bombay. And we were living next to each other. Yes. I remember your house and your flat.”

Kajol shared a memory of her mother, Tanuja, telling Saif, “If you want to take a bath here, just go ahead.” The stars fondly looked back on their early days in Mumbai, recalling fun anecdotes with the late actor Saeed Jaffrey and even a surprising bathroom mishap involving him.

The latest episode of “Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol” featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan sharing candid stories and memorable moments from their lives and careers.

Aamir Khan's son Azad achieves a milestone as he steps ahead of mother Kiran Rao

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer greeted 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' from 'DDLJ' song at Yash Raj Films

Poor air quality can affect your joints, trigger severe rheumatoid arthritis: Experts

Pooja Bhatt recalls Sanjay Dutt scaring hotel bartender during 'Dushman' South Africa shoot

Ananya Panday shares drool-worthy food moments from her Paris trip

Sharmila Tagore asked Saif to use a wheelchair when leaving the hospital, here's why?

Qualcomm drives digital future with AI, 6G and Make in India initiatives

Paresh Rawal questions history, faith, and freedom in 'The Taj Story' teaser

Tanuja Chandra shares why late Irrfan Khan 'wouldn't like to do too many takes'

India's smartphone exports touch $13.4 billion in H1FY26 up 59 pc

