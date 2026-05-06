Saiee M Manjrekar: For me, longevity comes from being honest to the craft

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Saiee M Manjrekar says she intends to evolve steadily as a performer while making thoughtful choices that help her long-term career rather than chasing trends.

Saiee spoke about her approach to work and said: “I’ve realised that it’s important to give yourself time as an actor. I’m not chasing what’s trending at the moment, I’m more interested in doing work that stays with people and helps me grow.”

She looks forward to evolution as an artist.

“I want to keep evolving with every project I take on, even if that means moving at my own pace. For me, longevity comes from being honest to the craft and choosing stories I truly connect with.”

On the work front, Saiee will be seen in India House, which is set in the pre-independence era.

Backed by Ram Charan in his debut production venture, the project is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Mounted on a big canvas, the film delves into a compelling period narrative.

The actress spoke about the film in April, stating that working on a set in a different era and time period “is very interesting.”

“There’s a different texture, language, art, and fashion that is truly exciting to be on sets for. It makes you slow down and observe things differently as an actor, because everything from the way people spoke to how they expressed emotions was so different,” she said.

The daughter of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar added: “Even the costumes and the overall environment help you stay in that world, and that really adds to the performance. For me, it has been a learning experience to understand that mindset and bring that honesty into the character.”

The 24-year-old actress made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the 2012 Marathi film Kaksparsh.

She was last seen in the Telugu action drama Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi directed by Pradeep Chilukuri. The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar.

It is a spiritual sequel to the 1990 film Karthavyam, with Vijayshanti reprising the same role as Kalyan Ram's mother.

--IANS

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