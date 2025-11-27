Sai Sudharsan added to TN squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) India batter Sai Sudharsan was added to the senior squad of Tamil Nadu by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Wednesday for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in Ahmedabad, giving the team a much-needed boost following a slow start to the season.

After scoring 15 and 14 in a difficult debut series that ended in a 408-run thrashing, the 24-year-old, who played in India's most recent Test loss in Guwahati that sealed a 0-2 series loss to South Africa, returns to domestic T20 action.

Only Yashpal Sharma's 13 off 157 against Australia in 1981 is slower than Sudharsan's lengthy innings of 14 off 139 balls against South Africa in the current second Test at Guwahati, which is India's second-slowest Test knock involving at least 100 balls.

Sudharsan's inclusion is anticipated to bolster an inexperienced batting unit looking for early momentum after Tamil Nadu lost to Rajasthan by six wickets on Wednesday to start their Group D campaign.

Ahmedabad is familiar to the left-hander because it is the city where he established his T20 reputation with the Gujarat Titans, for whom he was a standout opener. With 759 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 156.17, Sudharsan had a breakout IPL 2025 season and won the Orange Cap. Tamil Nadu will be hoping he can carry this form into their SMAT campaign.

India's national T20 championship will have six emerging sides, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, aiming for the plate division honours alongside the opportunity to be promoted to the elite category. The Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy's plate leg runs simultaneously with the 32-team competition in the elite bracket. Mizoram will be taking on Nagaland in the opening game of the plate division in Pune.

Final Tamil Nadu squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

Varun Chakravarthy (capt), Narayan Jagadeesan (vice-capt, wk), Tushar Raheja (wk), VP Amit Sathvik, M. Shahrukh Khan, Andre Siddarth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Shivam Singh, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, T Natarajan, Gurjapneet Singh, A Esakkimuthu, R Sonu Yadav, R Silambarasan, S Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sai Sudharsan

