Sai Durgha Tej’s rustic look in 'Sambarala Yetigattu' released

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (IANS) The makers of director Rohith K P's explosive action entertainer, 'Sambarala Yetigattu' (SYG), have now released a brand new poster of actor Sai Durgha Tej in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, the ambitious Pan-India period action drama is being produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment — the banner that produced the pan-Indian blockbuster 'HanuMan'.

Sources close to the unit of SYG claim that this big-budget spectacle will blend raw rustic roots with dark, intense mythic action. The latest reveal by the unit showcases Sai Durgha Tej in a never-before-seen village avatar that promises goosebumps and grounded ferocity.

The poster showcases Sai Durgha Tej in an earthy, completely rooted village look. Wearing a grey shirt and traditional panche kattu, the actor is seen walking barefoot through a rural backdrop, gently guiding a majestic white bull. His thick beard, intense eyes, and subtle smile capture both grit and warmth, adding layers to his rustic transformation.

The actor has visibly reshaped his physique and body language to portray a man deeply tied to the soil and the conflicts brewing within his world. Sources close to the film unit say he will be seen performing several fierce, physically demanding action sequences in the film.

Apart from Sai Durgha Tej, the film will also feature actors Aishwarya Lekshmi,Jagapathi Babu, Sai Kumar, Srikanth and Ananya Nagalla among others.

It may be recalled that the Asura Aagamana glimpse video that the makers released on the actor's birthday had received phenomenal appreciation for its dark mood, emotionally charged visuals, and the mythic tone it hinted at.

With Vetrivel Palanisamy’s gritty cinematography, B Ajaneesh Loknath’s immersive score, and PrimeShow Entertainment’s uncompromised production values, sources say 'Sambarala Yetigattu' is shaping up to be a strong mix of rooted emotion and large-scale action.

