Shah Rukh Khan tops the list of Sahher Bambba’s most cherished moments of first quarter of 21st century

Mumbai Dec 25 (IANS) “The Ba***ds of Bollywood" actress Sahher Bambba spoke exclusively to IANS about the top 5 moments of her life in the first quarter of the 21st century.

Talking to IANS, the actress highlighted how dancing with Shah Rukh Khan during the trailer launch of “The Ba***ds of Bollywood” tops the chart.

“If I look back at this quarter of the century, my happiest moments are deeply personal and rooted in gratitude.”

She elaborated, “One of the most surreal moments was sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and dancing alongside him on the day of Ba***ds of Bollywood’s trailer launch. It wasn’t just a fan moment; it felt like a quiet reminder of why I fell in love with cinema in the first place.”

Sahher further said, “Another unforgettable moment was receiving the call from Aryan Khan himself, telling me that I was finally part of the show. That call changed everything for me. It wasn’t just about getting a role; it was about being trusted with something so close to his vision.”

“The third would be stepping onto the set as the main lead for the first time and realising that I belonged there, not as an outsider trying to fit in, but as an actor ready to carry a story.”

Talking about her fourth happiest moment, the actress mentioned, “The fourth happiest moment has been watching my family’s pride as they saw my journey take shape. Their belief in me has always been my biggest strength.”

Sahher Bambba concluded by saying, “And lastly, finding my own voice as an artist learning to say no, to wait, and to trust timing has been quietly empowering. That inner growth has been as rewarding as any external milestone.”

The actress also spoke about how much the industry changed for her personally and professionally from the last century to this quarter of the 21st century.

“The industry today feels vastly different – more honest in some ways, more demanding in others. Personally, the biggest change has been the shift from chasing validation to focusing on craft and longevity. Earlier, success felt like something external. Now, it’s more about the kind of work I choose and the people I collaborate with.”

She added, “Professionally, this quarter of the century has opened doors to storytelling that’s layered, global, and fearless. Platforms have expanded, narratives have evolved, and actors are no longer boxed into rigid definitions. Being part of a project like Bads of Bollywood reflects that change; it’s bold, self-aware, and rooted in today’s cultural reality.”

The actress further explained, “There’s also greater accountability now; talent is expected to be prepared, disciplined, and emotionally present. That shift has pushed me to grow, not just as an actor but as a professional. Overall, the industry feels more fluid and inclusive, and I feel more grounded within it, aware that success is not just about arriving but about sustaining with integrity.”

–IANS

rd/ps