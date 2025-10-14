Sahher Bambba reveals Aryan Khan is ’excellent at mimicry’, shares ‘special’ memory with SRK

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Basking high on the success of “Ba**ds Of Bollywood”, actress Sahher Bambba opened up about her director Aryan Khan, praising him as an “excellent mimic,” and shared her memorable moments with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Aryan, Sahher told IANS in a recently concluded fashion event in the capital: “He’s very calm, yet extremely funny and mischievous. He brings a lot of fun to the set. Not many people know that Aryan is excellent at mimicry — give him any character, and he will replicate it perfectly.”

Asked if she has any fond memories with Shah Rukh Khan, who too had a scene in his son’s blockbuster show, Sahher recalled partying with the Bollywood superstar at his home.

“Every moment I spent with Shah Rukh sir was special. I particularly remember partying at his house, dancing together to his songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Chammak Challo — those are memories I will always cherish,” she said.

Talking about “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, which turned out to be a blockbuster, it is a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The show follows an aspiring young man named Aasmaan who is determined to make it big in life. He and his friends navigate the trials and tribulations of Bollywood's glamorous yet unsettling world of Bollywood.

Sahher made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. She was then seen as Maham Begum in the historical drama The Empire.

--IANS

dc/