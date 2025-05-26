‘Not just physically exhausting, but emotionally harrowing too’: Safrina Latheef after conquering Mount Everest

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26 (IANS) In a remarkable feat that blends courage, sacrifice, and perseverance, Safrina Latheef has etched her name in history as the first woman from Kerala to summit Mount Everest.

But her journey to the top of the world wasn’t just about the mountain—it was about transforming herself, brick by brick, dream by dream. From a banker and award-winning cake artist to a mountaineer standing at 8,848 metres above sea level, Safrina’s path defied expectations.

“It was a gradual transformation,” she says, recalling the shift in her life’s compass.

“But the pivotal moment came when I realised life is too short to not pursue what truly excites you.”

Her earlier careers, she insists, were not disconnected from her new path.

“Discipline, focus, and precision—whether in managing clients or perfecting a cake design—those skills found a new purpose on the mountains. Everything added up to prepare me for this.”

But Everest is as much a mental summit as it is a physical one. As she prepared for the climb, she faced the most sobering reminder of the risks involved.

“The expedition company sent me a letter asking what should be done with my body if I didn’t return. Signing it made death very real,” she says quietly.

Safrina credits her support system for helping her navigate the emotional terrain.

“My husband was my rock. Every time I doubted myself, he reminded me I was the strongest woman he knew. My mother, though scared, never stopped calling. And my Sherpa, Anoop Gurung, helped me conquer my fear of the Khumbu Icefall. Once I crossed that during the rotation, I knew I could do it again for the summit.”

Scaling Everest came at a cost—literally. Safrina and her family sold their apartment to fund the climb. But she brushes off the material sacrifice.

“We’ve never measured life by possessions,” she says.

“The apartment was just a building we never lived in. What mattered was the journey. We trained as a family. Every milestone—from gear prep to base camp—was a shared victory. Even after my husband was injured, he pushed me to go ahead. So this summit belongs to all of us.”

Yet the climb was not just physically exhausting—it was emotionally harrowing.

Above Camp 3, she walked through what she describes as “a graveyard.”

“I saw three bodies from this season alone. One was lying right near the Hillary Step, beside where I stood in line. That moment shook me. These were people like me—dreamers, fighters, with families waiting at home. I promised myself: I won’t become a landmark. I will return alive.”

Even survival demanded vigilance. At one point, removing her goggles briefly led to snow blindness.

“That taught me the importance of respecting your gear. You’re not accessorising—you’re choosing between life and death. We spent years building our Everest kit—Kilimanjaro, Elbrus, and Aconcagua were our training grounds. I may still lose the tip of a finger to frostbite, but I made it back.”

She emphasises the importance of climbing with credible partners. “We chose Elite Exped for their safety record. And trust your Sherpa—they’re your lifeline. And remember, the summit is just halfway. Most accidents happen on the way down. You have to stay sharp, every second.”

For Safrina, the Everest summit isn’t just personal glory—it’s a clarion call for women and dreamers everywhere.

“Don’t wait,” she urges. “Chase your dreams now. Life doesn’t promise second chances. Even when you give your all to your family, don’t forget your own passions. Happiness is your responsibility.”

Her climb connected her with mountaineering legends like NimsDai, Mingma David, Tejan Gurung, and Anoop Gurung.

“To train and climb under their guidance was beyond a dream.” To every young woman watching her journey, Safrina has a message from the rooftop of the world: “Your dreams are valid. With determination and the right support, nothing is impossible.”

